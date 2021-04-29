 Skip to main content
Citing shortage of lifeguard applicants, Council Bluffs plans recruitment event
Lifeguard in Council Bluffs

Lifeguard Krechele Brown watches over divers at Pirate Cove Water Park in Council Bluffs in 2017.

 WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

The City of Council Bluffs will host a recruitment event in response to a lifeguard shortage that could leave two of its pools unable to open.

Through the recruitment event May 8, the city hopes to open Katelman Water Park at 1230 16th Ave. and Pirate Cove Water Park at 915 N. 21st St. on Saturday, May 29, but a lack of lifeguard applications has pool staff concerned, according to a press release from the city.

“As it stands now, we don’t have enough lifeguards to open just one of the pools,” said Mike Bond, the city's aquatics director.

Supervisors will be present to conduct on-the-spot interviews. Applications can be completed on-site, but interested candidates should apply online as soon as possible at councilbluffs-ia.gov.

The Parks and Recreation Department will host a lifeguard certification course in mid-May for new lifeguards.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

