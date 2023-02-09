A citizens group is looking for a silver lining in the cloud of pollution still coming from the North Omaha coal plant.

After meeting with the Omaha Public Power District, the group says it has set the following benchmarks in its effort to address the ongoing use of coal at the power plant:

Assistance by OPPD in establishing air monitors in North Omaha.

Efforts by OPPD to secure federal funding for projects that could help reduce reliance on coal power. This includes rebates for energy efficient appliances and local solar installations.

Periodic updates on progress toward getting the coal plant shut down.

The group formed after being blind-sided by OPPD's decision last year to delay, until possibly 2026, this year's scheduled elimination of coal use at the North Omaha station. The plant, located along the Missouri River south of the Interstate 680 bridge, is adjacent to densely populated neighborhoods.

Preston Love, a member of the citizens group, said the group is focused on practical solutions.

"We have opened up a dialogue," Love said. "We've still got a lot of work to do."

Jodi Baker, spokeswoman for OPPD, said the utility is appreciative of the community's input.

"Through listening, we learned much more about their concerns and desires and we're considering their feedback and our next steps very closely," she said.

Coal pollution has been linked to respiratory and cardiac health problems, as well as cancer. Citing data from the Douglas County Health Department, North Omaha residents have long been concerned about the area's higher than average rate of asthma deaths. Among their questions is whether the power plant could be an underlying reason.

OPPD extended the life of the coal plant after encountering delays in getting approval to bring two new natural gas plants on-line. Once those gas plants are powered up, the utility says it will stop burning coal in North Omaha.

"Maintaining generation at (the North Omaha Station) is crucial to ensure reliable and resilient power to our growing communities," Baker said.

Love said he recognizes that OPPD sees a need to keep the coal plant open, so from his perspective this is about "managing the process together ... not waiting to see what happens in three years."

David Corbin, another member of the committee, said OPPD, with the support of the city and state, is well-positioned to make some of these changes thanks to newly available federal dollars.

"There has never been more federal funding to address these problems than now," he said. "This is a chance to make the best of a bad situation."

OPPD meets with public Feb. 18: NAACP at Mount Moriah Heritage Center, 2602 N. 24th St., noon Feb. 21: OPPD Town Hall at Florence City Hall, 2864 State St., 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27: North Omaha Commercial Club at Harold's Koffee House, 8327 N. 30th St, 6 p.m.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023