City Council approves $26,000 purchase of night vision equipment for Omaha police

The Omaha Police Department will soon add nearly $26,000 of night vision equipment to its arsenal.
The City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to approve the purchase of eight thermal cameras and other equipment “to better protect and respond to possible threats” in low-light and dark conditions, according to city documents.
Several members of the public opposed that purchase, arguing during a public hearing that the equipment would further “militarize” the department and that the money would be better spent on community services or costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the equipment will be paid for by a 2018 Nebraska Emergency Management Agency homeland security grant, money that does not come directly from the city’s budget.
Amber Parker, the grant manager in Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, said the $30,000 grant would be returned to the state if it wasn’t used for homeland security purposes.
Capt. Mark Desler of the Police Department said officers have been using night vision equipment for many years. He said the most “typical” use is for search and rescue missions, but officers also use the equipment in dark settings to find people suspected of crime or for tactical reasons like locating the entrances and exits of buildings.
Desler also listed counterterrorism as justification for the equipment.
“No, there has not been any terrorist attacks in the City of Omaha recently, but usually they don’t tell us when they’re coming,” he said.
Terrell McKinney, who is running to represent District 11 in the Nebraska Legislature, said citizens in that North Omaha district are over-policed and over-represented in jails and prisons.
“You don’t solve these issues by employing more cops; you don’t solve these issues with night vision equipment; you don’t solve these issues with ... militarizing the Police Department,” McKinney said. “You solve these issues by addressing the root causes.”
Other opponents described their interactions with police during protests over the weekend or earlier this summer as they asked council members to vote against purchasing the equipment.
Halley Taylor, an Omaha Public Schools teacher, criticized Stothert for proposing an increase in the 2021 police budget after recent protests against police brutality “resulted in additional police brutality.”
“I have watched the youth of my community and nonviolent protesters be terrorized by the police,” Taylor said. “I have watched them be pepper-balled, kicked, pushed, yanked and oppressed.”
Mark Vondrasek said the money should be reallocated to services that will help prevent crime.
“Militarizing the police further helps no one,” Vondrasek said. “This money needs to be sent to housing … education and other social programs which will actually help to prevent crimes.”
Councilwoman Aimee Melton, who voted for the purchase, said officers are frequently called upon to search for missing children or elderly people, and that night vision equipment helps in those efforts.
Councilmen Vinny Palermo, Brinker Harding and Rich Pahls also voted in favor.
Council President Chris Jerram, who voted no, said he thought the council should press “pause” on the resolution because of current social unrest and the “number of people really hurting right now.”
Councilmen Ben Gray and Pete Festersen also voted against the purchase.
The city will buy the equipment for $25,865 from Lawmen’s & Shooters’ Supply Inc., a company based in Florida.
