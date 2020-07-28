City Council approves $26,000 purchase of night vision equipment for Omaha police

The Omaha Police Department will soon add nearly $26,000 of night vision equipment to its arsenal.

The City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to approve the purchase of eight thermal cameras and other equipment “to better protect and respond to possible threats” in low-light and dark conditions, according to city documents.

Several members of the public opposed that purchase, arguing during a public hearing that the equipment would further “militarize” the department and that the money would be better spent on community services or costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the equipment will be paid for by a 2018 Nebraska Emergency Management Agency homeland security grant, money that does not come directly from the city’s budget.

Amber Parker, the grant manager in Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, said the $30,000 grant would be returned to the state if it wasn’t used for homeland security purposes.

Capt. Mark Desler of the Police Department said officers have been using night vision equipment for many years. He said the most “typical” use is for search and rescue missions, but officers also use the equipment in dark settings to find people suspected of crime or for tactical reasons like locating the entrances and exits of buildings.