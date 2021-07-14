City, county seek disaster aid; OPPD notches a victory in restoring power

Each day, the utility has set a new record and fielded more workers as utilities across the country send in help, he said. On Wednesday, more than 900 were at work in OPPD's 13-county service territory. Fernandez said OPPD plans to remain at those levels until the outages are resolved.

The first injury among those 900 was reported Wednesday, Fernandez said, when a dog got loose and bit a worker.

Fernandez said crews had surpassed their goal of having all but 15,000 customers back online by midnight Tuesday, welcome news given that the utility had fallen short of its daily targets earlier in the week.

By midnight Wednesday, the utility hopes to get outages down to 7,000, which would mean that 96% of the outages had been restored, he said. The goal for midnight Thursday is to reduce the number of outages to 2,000.

Storms were forecast Wednesday night, and Fernandez said OPPD was watching the forecast closely. While winds could cause more outages, he said the storms themselves weren't expected to slow repairs because most crews work during the day.