 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City, county seek disaster aid; OPPD notches a victory in restoring power
0 comments

City, county seek disaster aid; OPPD notches a victory in restoring power

072021-owh-new-treedebris-pic-cm005 (copy)

Large logs cut from a downed tree on Rainwood Road near North 30th Avenue on Tuesday. On Saturday morning, Omaha's strongest windstorm on record knocked out power to 188,000 customers and caused tree damage.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Elmwood Park loses several trees to storm

Local officials are pursuing a federal disaster declaration and OPPD is gaining ground restoring power in the wake of the most damaging wind storm in Omaha's modern history.

The disaster declaration, if approved, would help shield local taxpayers and OPPD customers from some of the direct costs of the storm because it would tap state and federal dollars for much of the repairs to power lines, street lights, parks and other damaged public property. Not immediately clear is whether a disaster designation would enable Omaha to undertake a more ambitious cleanup of residential areas. Following a devastating 1997 snowstorm, Omaha used federal dollars to clear away piles of tree debris.

By midafternoon Wednesday, Omaha Public Power District crews had restored power to all but 10,000 of its 188,000 customers who lost power early Saturday, said CEO Javier Fernandez.

Javier Fernandez

Fernandez

"If you're one of those 10,000, that doesn't do much for you, we know that, and we have a lot of people out there working to restore power," he said.

The outage was the largest in OPPD's history and the 96 mph winds that accompanied the storm are the strongest on record for Omaha. The storm threw all its fury at the territory served by OPPD. Nearly half the utility's customers lost power in the outage, while surrounding utilities in Nebraska and Iowa were far less affected. In fact, they were able to spare crews to help OPPD recover, officials noted.

Each day, the utility has set a new record and fielded more workers as utilities across the country send in help, he said. On Wednesday, more than 900 were at work in OPPD's 13-county service territory. Fernandez said OPPD plans to remain at those levels until the outages are resolved.

The first injury among those 900 was reported Wednesday, Fernandez said, when a dog got loose and bit a worker.

Fernandez said crews had surpassed their goal of having all but 15,000 customers back online by midnight Tuesday, welcome news given that the utility had fallen short of its daily targets earlier in the week.

Download PDF Homeowner vs OPPD Responsibility InfoG (1600x900)(1)-converted.pdf

By midnight Wednesday, the utility hopes to get outages down to 7,000, which would mean that 96% of the outages had been restored, he said. The goal for midnight Thursday is to reduce the number of outages to 2,000.

Storms were forecast Wednesday night, and Fernandez said OPPD was watching the forecast closely. While winds could cause more outages, he said the storms themselves weren't expected to slow repairs because most crews work during the day.

The utility still expects to be working into the weekend restoring power. There likely will be a small number of customers without power next week, he said, because they sustained major structural damage that prevents the utility from reconnecting power.

OPPD is contacting customers via email or phone on the status of repairs. People who haven't been contacted are asked to call OPPD at 800-554-6773 or log onto oppd.com/keepcurrent to update their contact information.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Parks slowly opening

Elmwood Park Golf Course will open its front nine holes Thursday morning; the back nine will be open for league play. Spring Lake and Steve Hogan golf courses remain closed.

Camelot Pool remains closed.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert