City, county seek disaster aid; OPPD notches a victory in restoring power

Local officials are pursuing a federal disaster declaration and OPPD is gaining ground restoring power in the wake of the most damaging wind storm in Omaha's modern history.
The disaster declaration, if approved, would help shield local taxpayers and OPPD customers from some of the direct costs of the storm because it would tap state and federal dollars for much of the repairs to power lines, street lights, parks and other damaged public property. Not immediately clear is whether a disaster designation would enable Omaha to undertake a more ambitious cleanup of residential areas. Following a devastating 1997 snowstorm, Omaha used federal dollars to clear away piles of tree debris.
By midafternoon Wednesday, Omaha Public Power District crews had restored power to all but 10,000 of its 188,000 customers who lost power early Saturday, said CEO Javier Fernandez.
"If you're one of those 10,000, that doesn't do much for you, we know that, and we have a lot of people out there working to restore power," he said.
The outage was the largest in OPPD's history and the 96 mph winds that accompanied the storm are the strongest on record for Omaha. The storm threw all its fury at the territory served by OPPD. Nearly half the utility's customers lost power in the outage, while surrounding utilities in Nebraska and Iowa were far less affected. In fact, they were able to spare crews to help OPPD recover, officials noted.
Each day, the utility has set a new record and fielded more workers as utilities across the country send in help, he said. On Wednesday, more than 900 were at work in OPPD's 13-county service territory. Fernandez said OPPD plans to remain at those levels until the outages are resolved.
The first injury among those 900 was reported Wednesday, Fernandez said, when a dog got loose and bit a worker.
Fernandez said crews had surpassed their goal of having all but 15,000 customers back online by midnight Tuesday, welcome news given that the utility had fallen short of its daily targets earlier in the week.
By midnight Wednesday, the utility hopes to get outages down to 7,000, which would mean that 96% of the outages had been restored, he said. The goal for midnight Thursday is to reduce the number of outages to 2,000.
Storms were forecast Wednesday night, and Fernandez said OPPD was watching the forecast closely. While winds could cause more outages, he said the storms themselves weren't expected to slow repairs because most crews work during the day.
The utility still expects to be working into the weekend restoring power. There likely will be a small number of customers without power next week, he said, because they sustained major structural damage that prevents the utility from reconnecting power.
OPPD is contacting customers via email or phone on the status of repairs. People who haven't been contacted are asked to call OPPD at 800-554-6773 or log onto oppd.com/keepcurrent to update their contact information.