City of Bellevue names Kenneth Clary of Iowa State Patrol as new police chief

The City of Bellevue has hired a commander with the Iowa State Patrol, Kenneth Clary, as its next police chief.

Clary will replace interim Police Chief Tom Dargy, who has served in that role since January. Dargy did not vie for the job.

Clary was one of three finalists for the position, beating out Omaha Police Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez and Kansas City (Missouri) Police Maj. Greg Volker.

Clary has more than 25 years of experience with the Iowa State Patrol, according to the City of Bellevue. He has served in a variety of roles at the State Patrol, and for the last five years has served as an area commander, or captain.

City Administrator Jim Ristow selected Clary from among 20 candidates. The interview process was overseen by the Bellevue Civil Service Commission.