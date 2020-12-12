 Skip to main content
City of Omaha advises patience on missed garbage collections
City of Omaha advises patience on missed garbage collections

Missed garbage and recycling accumulations that were expected to be picked up Saturday are now scheduled for Monday pickup, the City of Omaha said.

The city's public works department said the snow impeded the plan for Saturday.

The suspension of collection is only for residences where garbage and recycling were not handled in the past week. The City of Omaha noted that this also applies only to those who have reported uncollected carts. 

Carts should be visible and not covered with snow, the city said. Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline after 7 p.m. on the normal collection day. That number is 402-444-5238.

