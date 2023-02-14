The debate over who is on the hook for $20.5 million needed to relocate and reinforce utility lines along the route of Omaha’s planned streetcar reached a resolution Tuesday.

The City of Omaha and the Metropolitan Utilities District have reached an agreement resolving utility relocation costs associated with the streetcar that avoid gas or water rate increases for MUD customers, MUD and the city announced in a joint statement.

The announcement came after months of private discussions that boiled over into public squabble late last year. Details of the resolution were also released less than hour before a planned hearing on a legislative bill that calls for the city or its streetcar authority to cover pricey utility work needed to construct the streetcar system.

Through the agreement, MUD will reprioritize work within the streetcar project area and contribute $7.6 million toward utility replacement and relocation costs, which are currently estimated at approximately $20 million. The City will fund the remaining utility costs as part of the streetcar construction budget, managed by the Omaha Streetcar Authority.

MUD had raised concerns of significant increases in water and gas rates for customers if the district was left to cover the costs.

The debate between the two boiled down to a question: Is the planned streetcar system an infrastructure project or a development project?

Since 1970, the City of Omaha and MUD have operated under an agreement that states that when utilities are impacted by a public infrastructure project, MUD is responsible for the cost. But when utilities are impacted by a development project, it’s up to the developer to cover the costs.

MUD sees the streetcar as an economic development project. The city contends it’s an infrastructure project. Since the streetcar’s announcement early this year, it has been referred to by city officials as both a tool for transit and a tool for development.

MUD’s contribution will be paid through its existing Water Infrastructure Replacement program. About 35% of the water and gas infrastructure along the streetcar route meets the program's criteria.

“This agreement is the result of months of negotiation to develop a cost-sharing plan for the utility work along the streetcar route and protect M.U.D.’s customers from a rate increase," said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. “I am grateful to President Doyle and Director Cook for working with us to find the right solution for everyone.”

