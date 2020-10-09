City of Omaha ends lease on Love's Jazz & Arts Center, leaving nonprofit 'shocked'

The lease allowed the building to be used only as a jazz, cultural arts and humanities museum and performing arts complex. But city officials contended that three events last year violated that provision of the lease, according to a 2019 breach-of-lease letter released by the Mayor’s Office on Thursday. The letter to the Love’s Jazz board also asserted that the “building is not a cultural arts and humanities museum at this time” because there were only a few items on the walls related to jazz when a city official visited the center.

Love’s Jazz board members said Thursday that at least one of those three events, a New Orleans-inspired “Masquerade,” was a cultural event. They said there were multiple photographs of Preston Love and other jazz musicians on the walls. They said just one event had been problematic — out of dozens of performances, exhibits and educational events the center has hosted.

“We’ve never had anything that would be considered dangerous, no police calls, so to pick out one or two events from a history of longer than a decade, to me that says there’s a bigger issue,” Christian said.

The Mayor’s Office said the board had rejected a plan to reduce its operating costs and share the space with the newly formed North 24th Street Business Improvement District. The board has not provided its own plan, the city said.