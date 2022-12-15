 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Omaha halts Thursday trash pickup; service will resume Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Cirian's has been flocking trees all the colors of the rainbow for more than 40 years

The City of Omaha halted trash and recycling pickup on Thursday and said service would resume Friday morning. 

Just before 1 p.m., officials announced that the trash service would be suspended because of inclement weather and safety concerns.

Collections will begin again Friday morning, both for residents whose trash and recycling was not picked up Thursday and for residents whose normal pickup day is Friday.  

FCC Environmental said they will have all collections completed by Saturday. 

Residents who may have gotten skipped can call the solid waste hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the rescheduled collection day, officials said. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered caribou, emblem of biodiversity crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert