City of Omaha halts Thursday trash pickup; service will resume Friday morning

The City of Omaha halted trash and recycling pickup on Thursday and said service would resume Friday morning.

Just before 1 p.m., officials announced that the trash service would be suspended because of inclement weather and safety concerns.

Collections will begin again Friday morning, both for residents whose trash and recycling was not picked up Thursday and for residents whose normal pickup day is Friday.

FCC Environmental said they will have all collections completed by Saturday.

Residents who may have gotten skipped can call the solid waste hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the rescheduled collection day, officials said.

