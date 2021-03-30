City of Omaha pledges $93 million over 10 years to support UNMC's Project NExT

The public-private NExT project is a still a work in progress, Gold noted, as officials work to secure funding from federal, state and local governments, as well as private partners. If the project were approved, it would take six to eight years to complete.

The NExT Project is rooted in a section of the most recent National Defense Authorization Act that establishes a pilot project to explore public-private solutions to adding more surge capacity for responding to natural disasters, power plant meltdowns, chemical spills and other large-scale hazards.

UNMC officials have been waiting on the federal government to identify multiple sites for the all-hazard pilot projects such as the one proposed at UNMC. Other sites are competing for the same dollars, but Gold has said UNMC has the necessary track record and experience.

Elected officials in Nebraska and others have pointed to the millions of dollars in federal money secured for UNMC facilities and training related to Ebola and other highly infectious diseases as one example of such experience.