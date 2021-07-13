 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Omaha says crews will pick up large tree debris at curb
0 comments

City of Omaha says crews will pick up large tree debris at curb

Tree debris drop off sites filling fast in Omaha

The City of Omaha said Tuesday that it will begin curbside collection of large tree debris on Friday.

The collection will continue through July 23.

Mayor Jean Stothert's office said crews will collect large tree limbs that are cut to a maximum length of 6 feet and stacked at the curb.

The city will only collect debris — it won't provide other assistance to property owners.

071321-owh-new-stormdamage-ar11

A drone image of people unloading branches from their vehicles at a tree debris drop-off location at Al Veys Park on Monday.

"Safety, liability and resources will prevent city workers from providing additional services on private property and in residential yards," city officials said in a press release.

The large debris pickup will follow the same schedule as solid waste pickup.  

Approximately 150 employees from the city's parks, street maintenance and sewer divisions are being reassigned to do the work.

Other city work, such as street repair and parks maintenance, could be impacted or suspended as a result, according to the city.

The city's trash hauler, FCC Environmental Services, also will continue to collect smaller debris as crews make their regular rounds this week.

The smaller tree debris can be put in yard waste bags or small bundles that have been tied together. The city asks that people first completely fill their city-issued 96-gallon carts with yard waste before turning to bags or bundles.

Those bundles should be no longer than 4 feet long and weigh about 40 pounds or less.

Four storm debris drop-off sites also remain open in Omaha:

• Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area

• Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road

• Levi Carter Park, at 3100 Abbott Drive, at the concrete boat ramp

• Al Veys Park at 6506 S. 60th St.

The city is hiring contractors to begin mulching the debris at Towl Park and the site near 156 and F Streets. Those sites, which closed Monday because they were at capacity, may reopen after the mulching is complete if the demand continues.

The Mayor's Office said the city has prioritized removing trees and limbs in areas without power as it assists OPPD with restoring power to homes and businesses. 

"Thank you to everyone who has helped their neighbors, family and friends over the last three days," Stothert said. "As OPPD's work progresses, the city will now be able to expand debris removal and cleanup services."

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tense scenes in ransacked South Africa supermarket

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert