City of Omaha says crews will pick up large tree debris at curb

The City of Omaha said Tuesday that it will begin curbside collection of large tree debris on Friday.
The collection will continue through July 23.
Mayor Jean Stothert's office said crews will collect large tree limbs that are cut to a maximum length of 6 feet and stacked at the curb.
The city will only collect debris — it won't provide other assistance to property owners.
"Safety, liability and resources will prevent city workers from providing additional services on private property and in residential yards," city officials said in a press release.
The large debris pickup will follow the same schedule as solid waste pickup.
Approximately 150 employees from the city's parks, street maintenance and sewer divisions are being reassigned to do the work.
Other city work, such as street repair and parks maintenance, could be impacted or suspended as a result, according to the city.
The city's trash hauler, FCC Environmental Services, also will continue to collect smaller debris as crews make their regular rounds this week.
The smaller tree debris can be put in yard waste bags or small bundles that have been tied together. The city asks that people first completely fill their city-issued 96-gallon carts with yard waste before turning to bags or bundles.
Those bundles should be no longer than 4 feet long and weigh about 40 pounds or less.
Four storm debris drop-off sites also remain open in Omaha:
• Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in the Elkhorn area
• Hefflinger Park at 112th Street and West Maple Road
• Levi Carter Park, at 3100 Abbott Drive, at the concrete boat ramp
• Al Veys Park at 6506 S. 60th St.
The city is hiring contractors to begin mulching the debris at Towl Park and the site near 156 and F Streets. Those sites, which closed Monday because they were at capacity, may reopen after the mulching is complete if the demand continues.
The Mayor's Office said the city has prioritized removing trees and limbs in areas without power as it assists OPPD with restoring power to homes and businesses.
"Thank you to everyone who has helped their neighbors, family and friends over the last three days," Stothert said. "As OPPD's work progresses, the city will now be able to expand debris removal and cleanup services."
