City of Omaha says crews will pick up large tree debris at curb

The City of Omaha said Tuesday that it will begin curbside collection of large tree debris on Friday.

The collection will continue through July 23.

Mayor Jean Stothert's office said crews will collect large tree limbs that are cut to a maximum length of 6 feet and stacked at the curb.

The city will only collect debris — it won't provide other assistance to property owners.

"Safety, liability and resources will prevent city workers from providing additional services on private property and in residential yards," city officials said in a press release.

The large debris pickup will follow the same schedule as solid waste pickup.

Approximately 150 employees from the city's parks, street maintenance and sewer divisions are being reassigned to do the work.

Other city work, such as street repair and parks maintenance, could be impacted or suspended as a result, according to the city.

The city's trash hauler, FCC Environmental Services, also will continue to collect smaller debris as crews make their regular rounds this week.