Omaha city engineers are about to kick off more than a year of construction to widen 156th Street from Pacific Street to Wycliffe Drive, a project that will complete the expansion of a key west Omaha traffic artery to four lanes.

The $8.6 million project will add a median, sidewalks, curbs and turn lanes along a nearly 1-mile stretch of road that separates the Piedmont-Wycliffe and Fountain Hills-Pacific Meadows subdivisions. It also will be the subject of an information meeting hosted by the city’s Public Works Department at Millard North High School on Thursday. The meeting runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Once complete, the project is expected to improve access to Kiewit Middle School, which is along the route. Engineers are adding an entrance off of 156th Street to the north of the existing one from Howard Street.

New streetlights will light the new sidewalks, and pedestrian signals at the 155th Avenue and Fountain Hills Drive/Leavenworth Street intersections will be upgraded to full traffic signals. The crossings there and at Howard Street will be striped and marked as school zones.

The project also includes the reconstruction of Pacific Street at the 156th Street intersection to add a second eastbound left-turn lane.

The first phase of the project is set to start March 6 and will mean closures on 156th Street from Pacific to Howard Streets, said Austin Rowser, with the City of Omaha Public Works Department. Although detours will be necessary, he said, at least one entrance to the middle school will remain open.

“It’ll be closed in sections, because it’s got some good neighborhood access,” Rowser said.

Public comments posted on the Public Works website raised concerns about noise and possible impacts on trees and fences for residents whose homes back up against 156th Street. Pedestrian safety, especially around Kiewit Middle School, also was a topic of concern.

City officials pointed to the lighting, sidewalk and signal improvements near the school, and they said that any fences disturbed by the construction will be replaced by the city.

Several residents requested a traffic signal at the Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive intersection, but engineers said current and projected future traffic levels don't warrant one.

One anonymous commenter said they were ready for the project to begin.

"20 years overdue. Close the street and 'Get R Dun,' " the commenter wrote.

Construction is scheduled to continue until the late spring of 2024. The latest project follows a two-year project to widen 1.2 miles of 156th Street from the West Dodge Expressway to north of Blondo Street. Once the new project is finished, 156th will be four lanes wide all the way from West Maple Road to its dead-end at Pacific.

In recent years, the city has sunk millions into expanding north-south commuter roads such as 168th Street and 180th Street to accommodate new growth in west Omaha and improve flow to the expressway.

A similar project to expand 168th Street to four lanes between Q Street and West Center Road will also start this spring, with a pre-construction public hearing scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. March 2 at Hope Presbyterian Church.

