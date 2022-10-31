City of Omaha to honor women vets at Memorial Park event Thursday

The City of Omaha is getting a head start on Veterans Day Thursday with its sixth annual “Veterans Shine On” event at Memorial Park.

Since 2017, Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department has honored veterans at a ceremony while lighting the holiday lights at the Memorial Park colonnade.

Nancy Madison, a Gold Star mother from Bellevue, will switch on the lights during the ceremony, which will begin at 6 p.m. Her son, Pfc. Timothy Madison, died in a training accident at Fort Carson, Colorado, on June 8, 2006. He left behind a wife, Melissa, and three children.

Michael DeBolt, director of Army instruction for Omaha Public Schools, will emcee the event.

This year’s program will pay special tribute to women veterans, DeBolt said. Among those being honored:

Yen Nguyen, a retired Army major and first-generation American who is a Junior ROTC instructor at Buena Vista High School in Omaha.

Lt. Col. Georgia Parment, a Marine Corps Reserve officer who heads the Marine Corps League’s Miguel Keith Detachment.

Nikki Nader, a retired lieutenant colonel and former deputy director for installation support at Offutt Air Force Base.

Patricia Whitebear, a Navy veteran and Native American who grew up in Omaha.

Dottie Barickman, a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran who is director at large for the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Also being honored: Marine Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith and Staff Sgt. Manuel Puentes. Both were killed in action in Vietnam. Keith received the Medal of Honor for heroism. Puentes remains Missing in Action.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and City Council President Pete Festersen are among the planned speakers.

DeBolt said the new LED lighting at the colonnade will remain illuminated until January.