City of Omaha to present plans for improvements to South 180th Street

An open house to discuss the City of Omaha's plans for improvements to a two-mile stretch of South 180th Street will be held later this month.

The work is being planned between Arbor and Harney Streets as well as the intersection of 180th and Pacific Streets, a Public Works spokesman said. The open house will be held Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a presentation at 5:30 p.m., at Aloft Omaha West, 215 S. 181st St. in the Elkhorn area.

The project, expected to begin as early as 2025, is focused on reconstructing 180th Street to a four-lane roadway, divided by a median. It also will include improvements to intersections, storm sewers, sidewalks, curb ramps and a multi-use path.

The areas being discussed often experience traffic congestion during peak travel times, the city said.

The meeting also will include preliminary information about a future Public Works project on Pacific Street from 169th to 178th Streets.

Both projects are in the preliminary design phase. Construction could begin as early as 2025.

Meeting materials may be viewed on the 180th Street Improvements page at KeepOmahaMoving.com beginning Oct. 28.