The City of Omaha's Director of Human Rights and Relations has resigned three months after he was appointed to the role.

Gerald Kuhn's resignation has been accepted by Mayor Jean Stothert, who will soon name an interim director and begin the hiring process for a new director, according to a press release from the Mayor's Office.

Kuhn was appointed to the role in January, the World-Herald previously reported. He had previously held the assistant director role for five years and succeeded previous director Franklin Thompson, who had held the position since 2017.

The Human Rights and Relations Department is primarily responsible for the investigation, elimination and prevention of all forms of socioeconomic disparities and prohibited discrimination in the areas of housing, employment, public accommodation and contracting.

The department also oversees the operation of the Human Rights and Relations Board and the Civil Rights Hearing Board.

