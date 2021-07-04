City records 2nd homicide in two days after woman found shot in North Omaha dies; 4 others wounded

A woman shot early Sunday near 24th and Grant Streets in North Omaha became the city's 18th homicide of the year and the second in two days.

Jazsmine Washington, 19, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot at 3:20 a.m. and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress, a police spokesman said.

Police said that four other people were also wounded by gunfire at the scene but that none of the injuries were thought to be life threatening. The wounded were Janyah Tompkins, 20, Tameira Rollins, 20, Todd Wakefield, 50, and Aashiah Barnes, 19. All four went to the hospital by private vehicle.

A day earlier, Travell T. Mountain, 18, died at the Nebraska Medical Center after he was found in Levi Carter Park suffering from gunshot wounds. Police were called to the park about 3:10 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call about a shooting in the park at 493 Carter Lake Shore Drive.