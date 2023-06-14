Renovations, expansions and new tech. A citywide facilities plan outlines significant changes to Omaha's public libraries over the next two decades.

The plan, meant to guide Omaha's public library system through 2043, was unveiled by city leaders, library officials and community partners Wednesday.

Details of the plan have been described as a mix of practical and aspirational. If all the ideas are followed through, they'd come with a price tag of about $215 million.

The financial feasibility of numerous proposals is still being discussed. There is flexibility built into the plan through three different financial "levels" for each branch that range from highly prioritized updates to more aspirational expenses, said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

"Even if we look at philanthropic dollars to build these libraries and upgrade these libraries, they are still city-owned libraries," Stothert said. "We have to make sure that we have the ability to include in our budget the absolute right amount that we need to staff these libraries."

The city has already begun a gradual increase of the Omaha Public Library budget to account for a new central library.

In 2023, the library's general fund budget increased 10% to $19.3 million.

The mayor has recommended an increase of 8.3% in the 2024 budget.

Though ideas detailed in the plan vary in price, each library branch is slotted to see some change. Priorities for all include updated spaces, new technology and additional community resources.

The construction of a new southwest branch is also listed as a priority. A new library in southwest Omaha has been discussed for years to help address an increased need in library services. City officials are currently working to find a site for the new branch.

If followed through, the facilities plan would add up to 100,000-square-feet of public space throughout the library system, 70% of which would be in northwest and southwest Omaha.

Major updates and renovations include:

Outdoor spaces with community gardens and space for food trucks.

A significant rebuild and expansion of the Willa Cather Library.

Renovation of the Benson Library to include a social services center, other services.

An increase of meeting, work and study space in the South Omaha branch.

Additional meeting and family space in the Swanson Branch.

The city’s library system has seen big changes since Omaha Public Library's last facilities plan was completed in 2017.

The downtown W. Dale Clark Library was demolished late last year to make way for a Mutual of Omaha skyscraper. A new downtown branch location was renovated and recently opened, and stakeholders developed the design of a new central public library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.

Heritage Omaha, made up of some of the city’s biggest and most influential philanthropists, has become increasingly integrated into library planning efforts over the past year.

Margaret Sullivan Studio, a national library consultant, was funded by Heritage to gather community input for the new facilities plan. The group received more than 5,000 responses to a community survey that helped for the plan.

"This is the only plan in the country that has direct input from the community members," Margaret Sullivan said. "I think you all should be really proud of that."

Last summer, the city signed an agreement with the Community Information Trust, a nonprofit created by Heritage in several years ago to oversee operations of Do Space, a digital library constructed through Heritage’s fundraising efforts.

The agreement paved the way for the Community Information Trust to be incorporated into the Omaha Public Library Foundation, the fundraising arm of Omaha’s public libraries. Officials at the time said the merger would ensure the technology offered by Do Space is fully integrated into Omaha’s public libraries.

Do Space has occupied a former Borders book store location on the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge since 2015. It will soon be demolished to make way for the city's new $150 million central library.

Do Space services will be integrated into the new library once construction is completed. In the meantime, the tech library will move into a renovated area of Milton R. Abrahams Branch of Omaha Public Library near 90th and Fort Streets.

The city agreed to commit $20 million toward the estimated $150 million cost of the new central library at the current Do Space site. Most of the funds will come from private donations, with Heritage Omaha leading the fundraising campaign and managing the project.

Community Information Trust was among the advisory committee formed to assist Margaret Sullivan Studio with the plan's development. The advisory committee also included representatives from Omaha Public Library, the Omaha Public Library Foundation, Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees and the Mayor's Office.

