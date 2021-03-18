Claire, a 12-year-old elephant at Omaha's zoo, is pregnant and due in 2022

Claire, a 12-year-old African elephant at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, is pregnant, zoo officials said Thursday.

Claire will give birth to a roughly 200-pound bundle of joy in late January or early February next year.

Callee, the baby's father, came to Omaha in May 2019 from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama.

The news is good for the zoo's seven-elephant herd, said Dennis Pate, CEO and executive director of the zoo. It will allow the animals to maintain their herd.

But it's also good news for conservation. It enhances the prospect that future generations will be able to see elephants in North America, Pate said.

The zoo's five female elephants arrived in Omaha in 2016 from Swaziland. The males, or bulls, Louie and Callee, were added later.

The females arrived in Omaha as part of a larger group. Some of their herd's elephants were taken to two other American zoos. Claire, who weighs 5,080 pounds, is the first elephant from that group to become pregnant.

Since arriving in Omaha, the elephants have developed relationships and a social structure. They also have learned about 24 different behaviors to help keepers check on them.