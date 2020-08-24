Cleaning up litter is a labor of love for Benson Green Team

“We get a lot of people and business owners thanking us,” Justin Schacht said. “We’d like to see this happening not only in Benson but in all the neighborhoods.”

The project is supported by the Omaha Neighborhood Grants program, a program of the Omaha Community Foundation. Joe Pittack of Ted & Wally’s at 6023 Maple St. said he heard about the grant and was happy to contribute about a dozen trash grabbers.

“We’ve been involved with BFF in one way or another over the years,” Pittack said. “We love supporting them as their actions make our community more creative and inclusive.”

Just five team members were on hand for the litter patrol Sunday. A decision was made to limit the cleanup effort to going down one side of Maple and back up the other.

Other times, when as many as 15 people show up, the team spreads out to cover the alleys and side streets. Volunteers can check out Facebook and Instagram to get more information and to sign up.

“The age demographic of our volunteers is somewhat on the younger side, but there are older people that come out to help as well,” Nordbrock said. “Then there are people, passersby, who see us and they just join us. You don’t have to sign up.”