Cleanup of Nox-Crete could begin next week

Cleanup of a burned-out chemical warehouse in midtown Omaha could begin soon as next week now that a major hurdle has been cleared.

Late Thursday, Nox-Crete was told by its insurer that it no longer needed access to the site for its investigations. That's according to documents on file with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Speaking on behalf of Nox-Crete, Ann Pedersen said enough progress has been made to realistically estimate that cleanup could start next week. Pedersen is a vice president at OBI Creative, the Omaha public relations firm that has been retained by Nox-Crete to respond to media inquiries.

The company's warehouse near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue was engulfed in flames May 30. A noxious black cloud of smoke and soot roiled over the neighborhood, prompting a voluntary evacuation. The fire, its emergency response, and the availability of information has been criticized by those affected.

There are still a few pieces that need to fall into place before cleanup can begin: results are pending from the last batch of environmental testing, as is state approval of the company's cleanup plan.

Cleanup will involve removal of all debris and all remnants of the building, according to documents on file with the state. This includes the concrete slab the warehouse sat on. Soil also will be removed, with future testing guiding the extent of the removal.

B2 Environmental, working on behalf of Nox-Crete, submitted the cleanup plan to the state Friday morning. In response, state environmental regulators said they would review the proposal as soon as possible "so as not to delay cleanup."

The site contains hazardous and nonhazardous waste, according to documents filed with the state.

State officials said they will require Nox-Crete follow all applicable hazardous waste regulations. This will include taking steps to lessen the risk of hazardous materials escaping the site during cleanup.

Per state regulations, a berm and rolls of absorbent are in place to slow and catch runoff from rain.

The city will require that clean up crews control for dust, said Jim Theiler, assistant public works director. This typically includes spraying down the site on dry, windy days. City inspectors also will monitor the cleanup, he said.

According to the cleanup plan, much of the debris will be taken to the Pheasant Point landfill in Douglas County. This includes petroleum-contaminated debris and what the company describes as a trace amount of asbestos roofing materials.

Material that can be recycled, such as metal and plastic, will be taken to a recycler. Some building debris will be taken to a construction landfill.

Some barrels remain within the burned-out warehouse. Materials in those barrels will be tested for volatile organic compounds and dealt with accordingly, based on whether they meet hazardous thresholds.