Clear your sidewalks by 6 a.m. Thursday or risk fine from City of Omaha

A reminder to Omaha residents after a record-setting snowstorm: Clear the sidewalks around your homes and businesses or risk being fined by the city.

Under a city ordinance, people have 24 hours after the city has cleared major and secondary streets to shovel the sidewalks that adjoin their property. The city finished its work at 6 a.m. Wednesday, so people have until 6 a.m. Thursday to finish scooping.

Omaha officially received 6.8 inches of snow Tuesday, as measured at Eppley Airfield. That set a record for Dec. 29, easily breaking a previous high of 1.4 inches and leaving plenty of work for those without snow blowers.

Delinquent shovelers first will receive a written warning to clear snow before the city has the work done and bills the people. Omaha's Public Works Department and the Mayor's Hotline accept complaints about snow-covered sidewalks, but officials have asked people to be good neighbors and check in with someone before making a complaint.

Last year, Public Works said homeowners who don't clear snow can expect to pay about $240. Repeat offenders face new fines of up to an additional $300 each time.