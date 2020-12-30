Clear your sidewalks by 6 a.m. Thursday or risk fine from City of Omaha

A reminder to Omaha residents after a record-setting snowstorm: Clear the sidewalks around your homes and businesses or risk being fined by the city.
Under a city ordinance, people have 24 hours after the city has cleared major and secondary streets to shovel the sidewalks that adjoin their property. The city finished its work at 6 a.m. Wednesday, so people have until 6 a.m. Thursday to finish scooping.
Omaha officially received 6.8 inches of snow Tuesday, as measured at Eppley Airfield. That set a record for Dec. 29, easily breaking a previous high of 1.4 inches and leaving plenty of work for those without snow blowers.
Delinquent shovelers first will receive a written warning to clear snow before the city has the work done and bills the people. Omaha's Public Works Department and the Mayor's Hotline accept complaints about snow-covered sidewalks, but officials have asked people to be good neighbors and check in with someone before making a complaint.
Last year, Public Works said homeowners who don't clear snow can expect to pay about $240. Repeat offenders face new fines of up to an additional $300 each time.
Before the winter of 2019, the city changed its policy after some homeowners got stuck with bills totaling hundreds of dollars, and some businesses paid thousands. In 2018, the city sent 184 property owners a combined $174,117 in sidewalk snow bills.
Snow and ice must be deposited between the back of the curb and the sidewalk, on private property or on any part of the sidewalk as long as there's a 4-foot width of clear space. People should not plow, shovel or blow snow back into the street, which can lead to refreezing and create dangerous conditions.
Snow also must be cleared around fire hydrants and mailboxes.
