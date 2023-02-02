A former movie theater is poised to become an indoor climbing gym under a proposal presented to the Omaha Planning Board at its Wednesday meeting.

The climbing gym would move into the site of Westwood Cinemas. The movie theater, which sat in the plaza near 125th Avenue and West Center Road since 1989, closed in spring 2022.

In addition to indoor climbing, the 24,225-square-foot space also would house yoga and other exercise equipment. Plans also show a kids climbing area, conference room and coffee bar.

The climbing gym would offer "bouldering," where climbers scale shorter walls without the need for harnesses or ropes. Thick padding is placed under the climbing walls to ease any falls.

The plan was approved unanimously by the board and will move onto the Omaha City Council for final approval.

The board also approved rezoning of a lot on the southwest corner of 120th and Fort Streets, allowing for a handful of uses, including a hotel, restaurant, indoor and outdoor sports and recreation, and retail.

A proposal for one of the lots would see construction of an indoor and outdoor entertainment facility. It would include a 14,000-square-foot restaurant and sports bar as well as an indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, yard games and outdoor seating.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023