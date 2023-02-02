A former movie theater is poised to become an indoor climbing gym under a proposal presented to the Omaha Planning Board at its Wednesday meeting.
The climbing gym would move into the site of Westwood Cinemas. The movie theater, which sat in the plaza near 125th Avenue and West Center Road since 1989,
closed in spring 2022.
In addition to indoor climbing, the 24,225-square-foot space also would house yoga and other exercise equipment. Plans also show a kids climbing area, conference room and coffee bar.
The climbing gym would offer "bouldering," where climbers scale shorter walls without the need for harnesses or ropes. Thick padding is placed under the climbing walls to ease any falls.
The plan was approved unanimously by the board and will move onto the Omaha City Council for final approval.
The board also approved rezoning of a lot on the southwest corner of 120th and Fort Streets, allowing for a handful of uses, including a hotel, restaurant, indoor and outdoor sports and recreation, and retail.
A proposal for one of the lots would see construction of an indoor and outdoor entertainment facility. It would include a 14,000-square-foot restaurant and sports bar as well as an indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, yard games and outdoor seating.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023
Ice from melting snow also has a layer of rime ice on top at Kerrie Orozco Memorial Ball Field on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls over railroad tracks in South Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner dunks over Providence's Clifton Moore in the second half at CHI HealthCenter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sunrise illuminates the ice jam on the Missouri River near N.P. Dodge Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Large blocks of ice rest on the shore of the Missouri River as an ice jam forms near N.P. Dodge Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
An ice jam has started to form on the Missouri River near N.P. Dodge Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane flies near a frozen Carter Lake early on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Guests attend the inaugural ball for Gov. Jim Pillen in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Christine Lustgarten poses her dog, Murray, for a portrait after a walk in the snow at Elmwood Park on Tuesday. Lustgarten says her dog enjoys the snow.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha New Year’s Eve fireworks are reflected in the Missouri River with the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in the foreground Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha New Year's Eve fireworks as viewed with the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in the foreground from Council Bluffs, Iowa on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.