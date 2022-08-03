Closure of Salvation Army store adds to loss of east Omaha thrift stores

The closure of the last major thrift store in northeast Omaha has raised concerns about neighbors' access to affordable goods, especially in this inflationary era.

The Salvation Army of Omaha has shut the doors at its North 30th Street store, the latest in a line of thrift stores departing the city's inner core.

Gone from South Omaha are the DAV, Thrift America and Thrift World stores once located near 24th and Q Streets. Gone from midtown is the Goodwill store once located near 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue. All dozen of Goodwill's stores are located from 72nd Street westward, in generally more affluent neighborhoods.

Northeast Omaha resident Paulissa Kipp said she'll miss having a neighborhood thrift store — now the closest one is the Goodwill on 72nd Street near Ames Avenue. For someone without access to a car, the approximately 5-mile trip takes nearly an hour by city bus.

"I shopped there many times," Kipp wrote in a social media exchange. "As someone with a limited income, I can't always pay full price for items."

"It will be missed as a neighborhood resource, especially for those who may not have transportation to go out to Goodwill," said Kipp, who is disabled.

Juanita Johnson, the city councilwoman who represents northeast Omaha, said another cost of the store's closing is the loss of jobs. The area has had a chronic shortage of employers, she said.

In an email, The Salvation Army said aging infrastructure made operating the store cost-prohibitive. The building dates to 1965, according to the Douglas County Assessor's Office.

"The best option was to close the store and sell the building," according to the agency.

The agency said it will "work to be a good neighbor" in terms of maintaining the property. Upkeep at the store has long been an issue for neighbors, and as of July 29, weeds up to waist-high were growing out of cracks along the building. Since then, The Salvation Army has tidied up the exterior.

The Salvation Army's other three metro area stores — in midtown, Council Bluffs and Bellevue — will remain open.

Likewise, Roxanne Kahn, director of stores for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, said people will be able to count on the Society's midtown store remaining open.

"We are open for the long haul, and we're doing good," she said. "We are seeing more new shoppers because inflation is so high. People are looking for essential goods and that traffic has helped us."

It's possible that thrift stores will return to northeast Omaha. Salvation Army of Omaha officials said agency will look for a new site for a northeast Omaha thrift store.

"Doing so is critically important, since proceeds from merchandise sales at our thrift stores go directly toward funding our local substance abuse rehabilitation programs, which help people in need right here in our community," the agency said in its statement.

The closing of Salvation Army store is prompting Goodwill to consider moving into northeast Omaha, said Tobi Mathouser, CEO and president of Goodwill.

"Absolutely, this is something we will start looking at and talking with the community about," she said. Whether Goodwill opens a store in the area will be determined by conversations with the community there. Those conversations will start after the first of the year, she said.

Goodwill bases decisions about store locations on community interest, market timing and location. Any store will have to be located on a bus line.

Mathouser said there's no particular reason the nonprofit hasn't had stores east of 72nd Street. Goodwill already is returning to the city's core, Mathouser said, pointing to a facility under way in South Omaha. That Goodwill store, near 36th and L Streets, is expected to open this fall, and an adjacent training facility will open early next year, she said.

Until the South Omaha Goodwill opens, the other large thrift stores east of 72nd Street generally are concentrated in the midtown area and include: Salvation Army at 25th and Dodge Streets, Thrift World near 29th and Leavenworth Streets and St. Vincent de Paul at 21st and Leavenworth Streets.