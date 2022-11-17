Cloud of dust from library demolition wafts through downtown Omaha

Gusty winds Thursday during demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library site sent a cloud of dust and grit through parts of downtown Omaha over the noon hour Thursday.

Dust from demolition sites is considered a potential health hazard and is regulated. State regulations stipulate that reasonable steps, such as spraying down debris, should be taken to keep dust from blowing off-site.

The City of Omaha is the government entity responsible for enforcing clean air regulations within city limits.

According to Jim Theiler and Mike Oestmann of the Public Works Department, the city sent an inspector to the site about 2 p.m. Thursday and observed a water cannon being used to suppress dust. City officials said they observed water being used during an on-site meeting Thursday morning and at other times during the day.

It's not known whether active dust suppression was done throughout the day. A representative of the contractor, Cox Contracting, could not be reached for comment.

Demolition dust can contain a variety of pollutants, depending upon the age of a building. Concrete buildings like the former W. Dale Clark Library would, among other things, generate crystalline silica during demolition.

There are no air quality monitors in downtown Omaha, but monitors are stationed elsewhere in Douglas County.

Had dust suppression efforts not been in use during the afternoon spot-inspection, the city would have advised the contractor to take steps to suppress dust, Theiler and Oestmann said.