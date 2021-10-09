Clouds keep temperatures cooler as Douglas County issues burn ban

With unseasonably warm temperatures and the potential for high winds, Douglas County issued a burn ban on Saturday.

The Douglas County Fire Chiefs issued the ban for Saturday. It remains in effect until midnight, according to Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks.

Cloud cover in the area is keeping temperatures slightly cooler than previously predicted, but still higher than average for October.

Eppley Airfield in Omaha is expected to see a high around 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, winds to the south and southeast are expected to range between 10 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, according to the weather service. No precipitation is expected Saturday.

Sunday is expected to be sunny but cooler, with a high around 74 degrees. Winds will shift to the west and northwest at 7 to 10 mph, according to the weather service. Sunday will also see a 20% chance of rain in the late night hours.

Later in the week, showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible starting late Tuesday night and continuing into the day Wednesday.

