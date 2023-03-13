Welcome to a “fool’s spring,” all you hardy residents of Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

A fool’s spring is a spell of warm weather in March or April followed closely by a cold snap, according to meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley. Cold, blustery conditions have returned to the area after several glittering days of sunny, warm weather in early March.

“It was bright and sunshiny — but now it isn’t,” Nicolaisen said. “Normally, we should be at (a high of) 50 degrees, but there’s no normal for this time of year. The average temperature should be 50, but we’re more likely to get 40 or 60 (degrees).”

The high temperature for Omaha on Monday is forecast to be right at the freezing mark of 32 degrees. It’s expected to be breezy as well, but Omahans can expect the wind to shift and come out of the south on Tuesday to help produce a high in the mid- to upper 40s, he said.

“On Wednesday, we should see a high of 60 (degrees) in Omaha with southerly winds coming out of the Gulf Coast,” Nicolaisen said. “It will still be a little breezy, but it will feel nice.”

Nice until Thursday, that is. The forecast calls for a high of about 32 degrees with winds gusting up to 45 mph. A mix of rain and snow is predicted to fall for much of the day.

“We’re expecting about a half-inch of precipitation (in Omaha),” he said. “Omaha will see a slushy accumulation, but you can look to the east for more precipitation. Iowa will be the bull’s-eye (of the storm).”

Cooler air is expected to filter back into the area again on Friday with a high of 31 forecast for Omaha. Saturday and Sunday are also expected to see high temperatures remaining in the 30s.

“We’re in the middle of March,” Nicolaisen said. “Anything can happen.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023