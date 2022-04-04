Cold front dropping down from Canada will bring Omaha chances for showers

Gusty winds and chances for rain highlight the weather forecast for Omaha and eastern Nebraska this week.

“It’s not looking too bad next week, but gusty winds will be sort of the theme all week,” meteorologist Becky Kern of the National Weather Service office in Valley said Sunday. “We’re predicting high temperatures in the 50s and near 60 on Monday and Tuesday.”

A cold front is expected to drop down from northwest Canada on Tuesday, bringing a chance for rain showers in the evening. The front will continue through eastern Nebraska on Wednesday, Kern said, with a high temperature of 53 expected in Omaha.

Rain chances for Omaha will be hit and miss with “nothing too crazy” expected to occur, Kern said. The brunt of the system will be felt mainly along the Great Lakes with the tail of the front dragging down through eastern Nebraska, she said.

“That system rolling through on Tuesday and into Wednesday will be giving us chances for precipitation,” Kern said. “Then it will roll on out on Thursday.”

High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid- to upper 40s. A high of 53 is forecast for Omaha on Friday, Kern said.

“Next weekend then looks very nice,” Kern said. “We’re forecasting highs in the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday.”

