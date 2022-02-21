Cold front to bring dangerous wind chills to Omaha, eastern Nebraska

A significant cold front is expected to drop into eastern Nebraska late Monday with below-freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills lasting through the week.

The possibility of snow also is in the forecast.

“Keep an eye on the forecast and make sure you have your hat and gloves ready,” said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. “Especially, after the recent warm weather we’ve been having.”

Temperatures should remain mild Monday in Omaha with highs in the mid-40s. The cold front will move in late Monday with freezing drizzle forecast for western Iowa.

“Omaha could see a tiny bit of drizzle,” Gross said.

There’s a slight chance of snow Tuesday morning, so tread carefully in case there’s a veneer of ice under any snow that falls. There’s a better chance for snow on Thursday, according to the weather service.

Prepare for a big downward shift in temperatures by Tuesday morning, Gross said. The morning low is forecast in the mid-teens and the temperature is likely to hold steady throughout the day rather than rise. With winds of 25 to 30 mph, the temperature will feel below zero in the metro area.

“In northeast Nebraska, it will feel more like 25 degrees below,” Gross said. “It’s going to be even colder Wednesday morning with the wind chill in Omaha around 20 (degrees) below (zero) while in northeast Nebraska it will feel like 30 below.”

The wind chill temperature is how cold people and animals feel when outside. Wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold.

The high temperature Thursday for Omaha is expected to top out again in the teens. The wind chill effect will be only slightly warmer at about 15 below zero.

A slight warmup is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with highs from 20 to the upper 30s, Gross said. The long-range forecast through March 5 also predicts temperatures to average below the typical high of 40 degrees.

