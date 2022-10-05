Cold front to drop area temps; houseplants need to move inside and veggies should be covered

With night-time temperatures expected to drop into the 30s the next few days, sensitive vegetation needs to be covered or brought inside, experts warn.

A cold front moving through the area on Thursday will set the stage for this weekend’s cold weather.

Thursday night, temperatures will sink to the lower to mid-30s north of the Platte River, from Columbus toward Fremont. Places like Norfolk, Albion and north toward the South Dakota border will be most susceptible to frost conditions.

The high on Friday will be in the 50s.

“It’s not going to get real warm in the day,” said Corey Mead of the National Weather Service. “Friday night into Saturday is when it looks like we’ll see more widespread frost and potentially freezing conditions.”

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s for much of the area. Because of the urban heat island effect, Omaha nighttime temperatures might not go lower than 35.

Even if the forecast is 35, though, Mead said areas on the outskirts of Omaha could get down to freezing or below.

“It’s going to warm back up again. It’s going to be kind of a quick hitter,” Mead said. “People should be prepared if they have any tender vegetation outdoors to either bring it in to a garage or barn or the other one would be to cover the vegetation."

If you want to get more out of the season. John Porter of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties recommends covering vegetation with sheets or row cover fabric.

Tomatoes or any of the warm-season plants such as peppers, cucumbers and squash have the potential to be damaged or killed. Cold-season crops such as broccoli, radishes, carrots and spinach should be OK until it gets much colder.

Before bringing plants inside, Porter says to inspect them for bugs or other hitchhikers.

“I’ve had people who have found toads or frogs in their plants,” he said.

A good dousing with the hose will knock off most insects and clean off leaves. Rinse off the pots and the drip trays underneath them as well.

Do a bug treatment if needed and then quarantine the plant when it’s brought inside, so pests don’t spread. Neem oil, insecticidal soaps or a systemic houseplant insecticide are the best options if a plant has a bug issue.

Homemade mixtures with items such as Dawn Dish Soap aren’t a good idea. It strips off the wax on the leaves, Porter said, and makes them dry out easier and leads to sun damage or even burning damage on leaves.

"And don’t forget to inspect the plants on a regular basis," the Extension's Scott Evans said. "It is easier to manage an insect population early than later. Using yellow sticky traps is a great way to help monitor for insects such as whitefly and fungus gnats."

Plants will go into shock and drop leaves after leaving the high humidity and light of the outside, so try to match those conditions as much as possible inside.

If a plant needs lots of light, put it in the sunniest location possible. One requiring humidity may need to sit on a pebble tray with water or require misting.

You might find they need a bigger space than last year after a summer of growth.

Avoid heating ducts, Evans says, as plants don't like that hot air blowing on them. Don't fertilize them either.

“To keep them happier in the inside environment, it’s got to be as nice as the outside environment,” Porter said.