'Cold weather funnels' spotted in Omaha metro area

Several "cold weather funnels" were spotted hanging from clouds in the Omaha metro area Thursday. The cool weather also came with some rain.

The funnel clouds looked like tornadoes but weren't because they didn't reach the ground.

According to the National Weather Service, cold air funnels are usually brief, rarely cause damage and virtually impossible to detect on radar. If one were to touch down, its wind speeds would likely be about 50 mph, well below the power of the winds that caused widespread damage in Omaha on Saturday.

Cold air funnels are caused by winds circulating around an updraft, not the supercell storms that cause conventional tornadoes.

On Wednesday, a genuine tornado outbreak occurred in Iowa. The National Weather Service received dozens of tornado reports in central and eastern Iowa. Meteorologists spent Thursday sorting out damage and determining how many actually occurred. The tornadoes threaded large cities and mostly caused damage in rural areas.

From Wednesday night into Thursday, Omaha recorded 0.48 of an inch of rain at Eppley Airfield. Aside from a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, the forecast for the next several days isn't calling for precipitation, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a weather service meteorologist in Valley.