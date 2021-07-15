'Cold weather funnels' spotted in Omaha metro area

Several "cold weather funnels" were spotted hanging from clouds in the Omaha metro area Thursday. The cool weather also came with some rain.
The funnel clouds looked like tornadoes but weren't because they didn't reach the ground.
It's a funnel. The good news is that is not tied to a supercell, so the threat of it reaching the ground and producing damage is very low.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 15, 2021
We may see other funnels this afternoon. More info to come. https://t.co/T2xKqDqiqP
According to the National Weather Service, cold air funnels are usually brief, rarely cause damage and virtually impossible to detect on radar. If one were to touch down, its wind speeds would likely be about 50 mph, well below the power of the winds that caused widespread damage in Omaha on Saturday.
Cold air funnels are caused by winds circulating around an updraft, not the supercell storms that cause conventional tornadoes.
On Wednesday, a genuine tornado outbreak occurred in Iowa. The National Weather Service received dozens of tornado reports in central and eastern Iowa. Meteorologists spent Thursday sorting out damage and determining how many actually occurred. The tornadoes threaded large cities and mostly caused damage in rural areas.
From Wednesday night into Thursday, Omaha recorded 0.48 of an inch of rain at Eppley Airfield. Aside from a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, the forecast for the next several days isn't calling for precipitation, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a weather service meteorologist in Valley.
With Thursday's rain, the city has recorded 17.54 inches of precipitation this year, slightly above average. Typically, Nicolaisen said, Omaha has about 17.4 inches of rain by July 15.
A quick look at precip totals for 2021 so far. Omaha and Lincoln are right on schedule.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 15, 2021
Beatrice... you could use another inch and a half like you got last night. #NEwx #IAwx
(YTD = year to date) pic.twitter.com/mtgB9zUCJ6
The Millard Airport reported 0.52 of an inch of rain. Lincoln reported 0.54 of an inch, Florence reported 0.25, Blair reported 0.17 and Valley reported 0.13. Beatrice reported 1.53 inches of rain.