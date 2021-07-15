'Cold weather funnels' spotted in Omaha metro

Several "cold weather funnels" were spotted hanging from clouds in the Omaha metro area Thursday. The cool weather also came with some rain.
The funnel clouds looked like tornadoes but weren't because they didn't reach the ground.
According to the National Weather Service, cold air funnels usually are brief, rarely cause damage and are virtually impossible to detect on radar. If one were to touch down, its wind speeds likely would be about 50 mph, well below the power of the winds that caused widespread damage in Omaha on Saturday.
Cold air funnels are caused by winds circulating around an updraft, not the supercell storms that cause conventional tornadoes.
Here's a map of estimated rainfall amounts for the last 48 hours #newx #kswx pic.twitter.com/XjZ5MxfAdE— NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) July 15, 2021
On Wednesday, a genuine tornado outbreak occurred in Iowa. The National Weather Service received dozens of tornado reports in central and eastern Iowa. Meteorologists spent Thursday sorting out damage and determining how many actually occurred. The tornadoes threaded large cities and mostly caused damage in rural areas.
From Wednesday night into Thursday, Omaha recorded .48 inches of rain at Eppley Airfield. Aside from a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, the forecast for the next several days isn't calling for precipitation, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
With Thursday's rain, the city has recorded 17.54 inches of precipitation this year, slightly above average. Typically, Nicolaisen said, Omaha has about 17.4 inches of rain by July 15.
A quick look at precip totals for 2021 so far. Omaha and Lincoln are right on schedule.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 15, 2021
Beatrice... you could use another inch and a half like you got last night. #NEwx #IAwx
(YTD = year to date) pic.twitter.com/mtgB9zUCJ6
The Millard Airport reported .52 of an inch of rain. Lincoln reported .54 of an inch, Florence reported .25, Blair reported .17 and Valley reported .13. Beatrice reported 1.53 inches of rain.