Colder weather should improve eagle viewing in Omaha area

It's prime time for viewing bald eagles in Nebraska, and this week's falling temperatures should increase the chances of spotting one, a state bird expert says.
Warm temperatures in early December kept the birds farther north, said Joel Jorgensen, nongame bird program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Department.
That resulted in a low bird turnout during the Dec. 14 annual Christmas Bird Count that Jorgensen coordinated at Harlan County Lake near Alma, Nebraska.
Spotters counted the fewest birds of the 13 years they've been counting, he said.
Since then, cooler weather improved the situation for birdwatchers, and the incoming cold should bring even more birds into the state, he said.
Bald eagle numbers fluctuate from winter to winter based on weather conditions and food, he said. In general, populations are doing very well and are in better shape now than at any time in more than 100 years, Jorgensen said. This time of year, Nebraska has migrant birds from points north as well as resident birds hanging around.
Cold weather should push more birds south into Nebraska, as long as it's not a deep freeze, which would send them farther south, he said. Cold weather should also cause the birds to congregate at their preferred lakes and rivers. In the Omaha metro area, that means Lake Manawa, DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, Carter Lake and along the Platte River.
This time of year, concentrations of bald eagles often occur at reservoirs that maintain some open water, according to Game and Parks.
Favored sites include Sutherland Reservoir near North Platte, Harlan County Reservoir, and below Gavin’s Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota. Lake Ogallala and Lake McConaughy are also favored sites.
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District maintains a viewing building near the dam spillway. The power district also facilitates viewing at its J-2 power plant near Lexington. Before visiting, check with the district for hours and whether eagles are in the area.
