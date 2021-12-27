Colder weather should improve eagle viewing in Omaha area

It's prime time for viewing bald eagles in Nebraska, and this week's falling temperatures should increase the chances of spotting one, a state bird expert says.

Warm temperatures in early December kept the birds farther north, said Joel Jorgensen, nongame bird program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Department.

That resulted in a low bird turnout during the Dec. 14 annual Christmas Bird Count that Jorgensen coordinated at Harlan County Lake near Alma, Nebraska.

Spotters counted the fewest birds of the 13 years they've been counting, he said.

Since then, cooler weather improved the situation for birdwatchers, and the incoming cold should bring even more birds into the state, he said.

Bald eagle numbers fluctuate from winter to winter based on weather conditions and food, he said. In general, populations are doing very well and are in better shape now than at any time in more than 100 years, Jorgensen said. This time of year, Nebraska has migrant birds from points north as well as resident birds hanging around.