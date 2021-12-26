Coldest air of the season looms in Nebraska's weeklong forecast

Those gifts of sleds, skis and toboggans will remain under the Christmas tree at least another week as chances for significant snow in eastern Nebraska remain low.

But metro-area residents will still get a taste of winter. The coldest air of the season arrives midweek. Morning lows in the low teens are forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re looking at 40-some degrees each of the first two days this week and then whammo, a big bubble of cold air will drop down Wednesday and it will just be plain cold,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Even with the colder weather, December 2021 will vie for averaging the warmest days on record for Omaha, Nicolaisen said. The record for Omaha’s average high temperature for December was 49.2 degrees set in 1889. Through Saturday, the month’s highs had averaged 49.48 degrees.

Through Sunday, Omaha has recorded 20 days of temperatures at 45 degrees or above, trailing the mark of 21 days set in 1889.

Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa can expect high temperatures of about 42 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, Nicolaisen said. There is even a small chance for precipitation, rain to the south and snow to the north of Omaha.