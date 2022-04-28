 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collision involving bus at 30th and Ames leaves one person in extremely critical condition

One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition Thursday after a passenger vehicle collided with a bus in North Omaha.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of 30th Street and Ames Avenue, according to a police spokesman. A radio transmission from Omaha Fire Department medical personnel said CPR was being performed on the person. 

The Omaha Police Department's accident investigation unit was called to the scene. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

