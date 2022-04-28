Collision involving bus at 30th and Ames leaves one person in extremely critical condition

One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition Thursday after a passenger vehicle collided with a bus in North Omaha.
The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of 30th Street and Ames Avenue, according to a police spokesman. A radio transmission from Omaha Fire Department medical personnel said CPR was being performed on the person.
The Omaha Police Department's accident investigation unit was called to the scene.
