Collisions pile up on 'exceptionally dangerous' roads in Omaha area as snowstorm sweeps through

A winter storm moving through Omaha early Sunday was causing numerous crashes and was expected to leave 6 to 8 inches of snow.

An emergency dispatcher with the Douglas County 911 communications center said numerous crashes related to the snow were reported as far west as 186th Street and West Dodge Road. Omaha police officers reported that roads "were exceptionally dangerous" and that drivers were finding it hard to stop.

"This event has exceeded our initial expectations," said Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. "We know the snow will taper off as the day goes on with the heaviest snow getting over (in Omaha) by midday."

A winter weather warning from the weather service is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday. Snow totals of up to 8 inches are forecast as far north as Tekamah in Nebraska and Denison in Iowa, he said. Lincoln was expecting 3 to 4 inches.

Meteorologist Brett Albright of the weather service said that the band of snow was strongest along Interstate 80 but that it did reach as far north as the South Dakota border and as far south as the Kansas border. Omaha and some parts of Iowa should see the highest accumulations, he said.