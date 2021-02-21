Collisions pile up on 'exceptionally dangerous' roads in Omaha area as snowstorm sweeps through

A winter storm moving through Omaha early Sunday was causing numerous crashes and was expected to leave 6 to 8 inches of snow.
An emergency dispatcher with the Douglas County 911 communications center said numerous crashes related to the snow were reported as far west as 186th Street and West Dodge Road. Omaha police officers reported that roads "were exceptionally dangerous" and that drivers were finding it hard to stop.
"This event has exceeded our initial expectations," said Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. "We know the snow will taper off as the day goes on with the heaviest snow getting over (in Omaha) by midday."
A winter weather warning from the weather service is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday. Snow totals of up to 8 inches are forecast as far north as Tekamah in Nebraska and Denison in Iowa, he said. Lincoln was expecting 3 to 4 inches.
Meteorologist Brett Albright of the weather service said that the band of snow was strongest along Interstate 80 but that it did reach as far north as the South Dakota border and as far south as the Kansas border. Omaha and some parts of Iowa should see the highest accumulations, he said.
"We're going to catch (the snowstorm) just right," he said. "Parts of Interstate 80 are snow covered back to Grand Island and Kearney."
Latest road conditions / Check Nebraska 511 or Iowa 511 for more details pic.twitter.com/mL1uJdt9MJ— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) February 21, 2021
The storm should be short-lived, Albright said, with a high temperature Monday of 40 degrees. The warmup is expected to continue Tuesday, with highs in the mid-40s throughout the area.
Here are road conditions at 7 AM across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Slick roads are already in place across eastern Nebraska and will continue to spread in coverage into the afternoon, as our best snowfall rates happen. For the latest info, check your state's 511 page. pic.twitter.com/IvK7etOsB4— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) February 21, 2021
