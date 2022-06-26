Combined Goodfellows donations for April and May top $17,000

Goodfellows donations for April and May
April and May donations to Goodfellows, The World-Herald’s charity, totaled $17,757.91. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.
$15,706.91
Susan Beeghly
$1,000
Bryan and Debra Traylor Charitable Gift Fund
$500
Wilma and Wendell Kuhlman
$275
Z Zurich Foundation
$100
Helen Fosmer; in memory of Harold and Lucille Benda, Maxine and Frank Thome-Julie and Dennis Thome
$50
William Sullivan
$25
Nancy and Eugene Langenfeld