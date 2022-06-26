 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Combined Goodfellows donations for April and May top $17,000

  • 0

Goodfellows donations for April and May

April and May donations to Goodfellows, The World-Herald’s charity, totaled $17,757.91. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$15,706.91

Susan Beeghly

$1,000

Bryan and Debra Traylor Charitable Gift Fund

$500

Wilma and Wendell Kuhlman

$275

Z Zurich Foundation

$100

Helen Fosmer; in memory of Harold and Lucille Benda, Maxine and Frank Thome-Julie and Dennis Thome

People are also reading…

$50

William Sullivan

$25

Nancy and Eugene Langenfeld

Goodfellows sock

Goodfellows

To make donations:

Online: Omaha. com/goodfellows

Mail: World-Herald Goodfellows c/o United Way of the Midlands, 2201 Farnam St., Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68102

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests spread, state abortion bans begin after US justices strike down Roe v. Wade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert