January and February donations to Goodfellows, The World-Herald’s charity, totaled $10,060.20. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$4,000

Tom and Tamara Foley

$1,980

In loving memory of Deborah Gilg from family and friends

$1,400

Timothy and Lore Mueller

$1,369.04

Anonymous

$250

Karl and Suzanne Kehm

$200

In memory of Marion Kennedy, Geri Senft, Jane Scott, Penne Carpenter, and Suzanne Stevens — The Lunch Bunch

$120

Janelle Bechtol

$100

Marianne and Robert Gronstal; anonymous; in memory of Richard Preister; Andre and Patricia Kalil; anonymous

$75

Julia and Robert Taylor

$50

In honor of Jessica Masterson, who continues to encourage goodness every day; Mary Kinstler; anonymous

$16.16

In memory of great=grandparents Jim and Marilyn Hannam with love — Sandy, Ellie, Anna, Lexi, Ali, Isaac, Lia, Eli, Ella, Cooper, Landon, Kaelyn, John, Lydia, Warren and Amelia.

