Combined Goodfellows donations for June, July and August top $12,000

June, July and August donations to Goodfellows, The World-Herald’s charity, totaled $12,001.31. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.
$10,000
James Chambers
$1,000
Robert Lane
$500
Kevin Ulmer
$101.60
Anonymous
$100
Anonymous; anonymous
$85.68
People are also reading…
Connie White
$44.03
Paul Goodsell
$40
In memory of Gene Geise from Dee Svoboda and Jonsey and Sue Svoboda
$30
James McDowell