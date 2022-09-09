 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Combined Goodfellows donations for June, July and August top $12,000

  • 0

June, July and August donations to Goodfellows, The World-Herald’s charity, totaled $12,001.31. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$10,000

James Chambers

$1,000

Robert Lane

$500

Kevin Ulmer

$101.60

Anonymous

$100

Anonymous; anonymous

$85.68

People are also reading…

Connie White

$44.03

Paul Goodsell

$40

In memory of Gene Geise from Dee Svoboda and Jonsey and Sue Svoboda

$30

James McDowell

Goodfellows

To make donations:

Online: Omaha.com/goodfellows

Mail: World-Herald Goodfellows c/o United Way of the Midlands, 2201 Farnam St., Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68102

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

DOJ reiterates that seized material from Mar-a-Lago ‘indisputably belong to the government’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert