March and April donations to Goodfellows, The World-Herald’s charity, totaled $58,558.27. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$15,000

Susan Beeghly; anonymous

$5,517.85

Anonymous

$3,600

Anonymous

$2,500

In honor of Pat Landen

$2,000

The King Family Charitable Fund; State Farm Matching Gift for Bruce and Marina Anderson; M&T Swanson Family Fund

$1,500

Cari Sommer Charitable Fund

$1,000

From the 60s; Jim and Nancy Weiss Charitable Foundation; Bryan Traylor

$664.14

Inez Mary Petrie

$500

Edmond Connolly; Paul and Sue Ochsner Family Charitable Fund; Wilma and Wendell Kuhlman; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$450

West Omaha Mom’s Book Club

$350

Anonymous

$250

Arlene Reynolds

$200

In memory of Margaret and Kenneth Bylund

$192.16

Anonymous

$150

Anonymous; anonymous

$100

In loving memory of Jeff Hayden-Julie Hayden and son Joey; in memory of Grant Kerby; in memory of Judie Johnson; in honor of Anne and Chris Machian; Night Watch-Immanuel Lutheran Woman of the E.L.C.A.; Greg and Deanna McAllister; anonymous; anonymous

$75

Anonymous

$50

One makes a difference; Verl and Joan Squire

$49.12

Anonymous

Anonymous; anonymous

