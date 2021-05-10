 Skip to main content
Comedian Jim Gaffigan to perform in Omaha as part of 2021 tour
20190609_new_catholicsBJS01 (copy)

Comedian Jim Gaffigan performs at ArchOmaha Unite at the CHI Health Center in 2019. Gaffigan will make an Omaha stop on his 2021 tour.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has announced that he will make a stop in Omaha on his upcoming tour. 

"The Fun Tour" includes new and rescheduled dates. Gaffigan's Omaha stop is Nov. 4 at the CHI Health Center. 

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer as well as a best-selling author. 

In 2016, Gaffigan performed at the Baxter Arena. In 2019, he performed at the CHI Health Center during an event hosted by the Archdiocese of Omaha. At the event, he joked about family, food, faith and Runzas. 

Tickets for the Nov. 4 show go on sale to the general public at noon Friday. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

