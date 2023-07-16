No animals were harmed.

Can’t say the same for humans when bullfighting, imitation as it was, came to South Omaha in 1901.

All the trappings were present — toreadors, matadors, the bulls.

“Just like the famous bullfights of old Spain, except —,” Omaha newspaperman and eyewitness Thomas R. Porter wrote for The World-Herald in 1929.

“We saw the matadors teasing the big bulls and (we) saw the big bulls tossing the toreadors around on their horns. Tragedy was just around the corner, and at times comedy was even closer than around the corner. Some Omahans remember those bullfights for their near-tragedy while others look backward to the comedy features.”

South Omaha of 1901 was a growing, independent city still in its teens, having been platted in 1884 and incorporated two years later. But its image was of a cow town because of its stockyards and packing houses.

The South Omaha Commercial Club first proposed a street fair and carnival — with bullfights — in the fall of 1900 in conjunction with the Ak-Sar-Ben parades and carnival in Omaha.

“We have the bulls and they want to fight,” a board member told The World Herald. “It was rather out of the ordinary, and people may call us barbarians, but they call us that anyway.

“They expect to see something wild and woolly when they come to South Omaha. They know it is the greatest livestock market in the world and they’ve realized that lovers of sport can find no place in Nebraska better suited to their taste than the Magic City.”

There was immediate pushback, even within the commercial club. Nothing happened in 1900. Undaunted, Commercial Club president William B. Cheek and secretary John Watkins kept bullfighting in the proposed street fair and carnival the following July.

The news went coast-to-coast. Newly inaugurated Nebraska Gov. Ezra Savage, who had been the first mayor of South Omaha, received letters of protests from Easterners, from ministers and humane societies.

The South Omaha men explained that what they sought was the same as the daily exhibitions at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York.

Gov. Savage agreed with the Nebraska Humane Society that no animal cruelty, even in appearance, would be tolerated: “If one drop of blood of either a bull or a horse is shed, or any sharp instrument is used by the men engaging in the show, I shall immediately put an end to the whole affair.”

Sides were divided. The Omaha Bee was anti-bullfighting, even as imitation. The World-Herald was all-in.

Three days before the first scheduled contest, two South Omaha pastors and three laymen engaged attorney A.L. Sutton to appeal for a temporary restraining order. It was denied.

On July 4, a reported 2,000, paying between $1 and $1.50, showed up for the matinee debut performance in an arena built quickly to seat 8,000. It was on O Street between 24th and 25th Streets. The arena was circular. The ring was made of 2-inch oak boards 12 inches wide, braced from behind for support. Didn’t want a bull head-butt to create a breakout.

The toreadors were from Mexico. The bulls? Well, those on opening day were local. The carload of Mexican bulls had been quarantined in Kansas City by federal authorities and didn’t arrive until that night. Or did they?

From Thomas Porter’s eyewitness account, it was a near-disaster with the first bull in the ring. Toreador Jenus Benovides stumbled getting away and fell in the shorthorn’s path. It took Justo Saldana, waving his serape, to avoid a goring.

“After Bull No. 1 tired out, he was driven from the ring and a second animal (a Longhorn) brought in. This fellow refused to fight and was taken out, but a third bull (a shorthorn) was just as lively as No. 1 and the spectators got their money’s worth,” Porter wrote.

The Humane Society was satisfied. But it maintained its vigilance during the 10-day run.

Gov. Savage took in the matinee performance on July 10. He was said to laugh until tears ran down his cheeks while watching a red cow get loose and keep the toreadors at bay for a half-hour to the crowd’s delight.

The World-Herald printed the governor’s critique. In part:

“There is no bull fighting in South Omaha. That is the plain and simple truth and therefore it is that the newspapers and individuals who are denouncing and bewailing and fulminating are shooting wide of the mark. If they only knew how ridiculous they are making themselves they’d shut up mighty quick.

“Why, I have seen more cruelty to animals every day in my life for years right over here in the yards in loading and unloading stock, and they always aim to handle it carefully, too, than I saw at the fight today.”

The governor didn’t see the scary stuff.

Two nights earlier, Salvas Janero was flung about 40 feet after being impaled. Fellow toreadors distracted the bull so Janero could be pulled to safety. His worst injuries were two fractured ribs.

In the aftermath, was the commercial club president was misquoted?

“It’s really too bad that we are unable to kill a man at each and every one of these exhibitions,” Cheek told The World-Herald. “Some of these man-eating, blood-thirsty old sports ought to have the fiendish craving for blood satisfied, but we have promised the humane authorities that it would not be a bloody affair. … I hope that we can confine our exhibitions to sensational narrow escapes, rather than to tragedy.”

Or maybe he wasn’t.

The next to last night, toreador Jose Iturbide had his clothes shredded and he was severely bruised when a Mexican bull, one of three reported to arrive the previous day, dashed him to the ground.

The novelty had worn thin.

The public was tired. After the first day, admission prices were halved but attendance lagged.

The animals were tired. The last night, they refused to fight.

“The exhibition was finally given up and after the crowd laughed and the Mexicans had cursed at the lazy old bulls. It was the first time the discovery had been made that the bulls which had been advertised from Mexico had never arrived, and that the old, old bunch of Nebraska Durhams had become exhausted,” The World-Herald wrote.

The bulls were sold on the spot to farmers who yoked them to wagons and departed for Wahoo. It made a small dent in the $1,700 the fair lost.

Bullfighting, real or staged, never returned.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023