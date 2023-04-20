A year after starting construction of its new headquarters, Community Alliance is seeking help from the community in raising the last $2 million of a capital campaign aimed at expanding its physical space and the behavioral health services it offers.

Once it opens next spring, Community Alliance's Center for Mental Health at 71st Street and Mercy Road will allow the nonprofit to serve up to three times the number of people that it can today.

Carole Boye, Community Alliance's CEO, said the organization has raised 95% of its $65 million campaign goal and now is turning to friends and supporters in the larger community.

The organization received $10 million of the $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act money the Nebraska Legislature allocated last year for expanding mental health services and building new treatment facilities. The rest of the campaign funds raised so far have come from philanthropists.

"It's just been amazing to me and rewarding to me how much recognition there is about the mental health needs of our community and how generously people are stepping up and saying, "Let's do something about it,'" said Boye, who has been with the organization since it began 42 years ago.

When Community Alliance completes its move, she said, all of its nonresidential services, which now are spread across three locations, will be housed under the same roof.

The new building and a series of federal grants will allow the organization to offer a fully integrated services system, Boye said.

The organization will expand its primary care offerings, with primary care providers working alongside mental health providers.

The new facility also is central to Community Alliance's development as a community behavioral health center, a new federal program focused on increasing access to care. The designation is the mental health equivalent of federally qualified health centers, which in Omaha include OneWorld Community Health Centers and Charles Drew Health Center.

As a community behavioral health center, Community Alliance is committed to providing expanded and timely access for anyone seeking mental health care or substance use services and to reducing wait times so those seeking care can get it when they need it.

The center will include a dedicated health and wellness area; expanded access to employment, rehabilitation, family education and care coordination services; an on-site pharmacy and easy connections between services for clients and staff.

As part of the planning process, the building grew from 120,000 square feet to 127,000 square feet. Initially, Boye said, the third floor was planned as a partial floor. But participants recommended building out the full third floor, which will leave some unfinished space.

While hiring in the current market is challenging, she said, the organization has expanded its psychiatry and therapy staffs. She said the organization had a good team to begin with and now is growing it.

"Our vision for the future and the new building helps that," she said.

Dr. Juvet Che already has begun work as medical director. Che worked as a primary care physician for several years before deciding to pursue psychiatry, completing the Creighton/University of Nebraska Medical Center Psychiatry Residency Program. As part of his training, he completed a rotation at Community Alliance in 2017.

"The new direction that Community Alliance is moving in, integrating care across the spectrum of physical and mental health, is very exciting," he wrote in a blog post last month.

UNMC has purchased Community Alliance's current headquarters near 41st and Leavenworth Streets. The organization now is leasing the property from the university. A UNMC spokesman said the university currently has no plans for the location.

Boye said timing was right for the organization, which will remain at the location until it is ready to move.

But with construction of the new center on time and on budget, she said she has been telling staff members it's time to start thinking about cleaning out their offices.

"It's starting to get exciting," she said.

To learn more about the new center and to donate to the campaign, visit community-alliance.org/flourish