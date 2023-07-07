Restoration Exchange Omaha has a new name and a new energy.
To celebrate, the group, now called Preserve Omaha, is holding a community fair from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Joslyn Castle.
It is its first big event under its new moniker and a collaboration with Joslyn. The group, like REO, is still dedicated to historic preservation.
“We’re leaning into the word community,” Preserve Omaha President Tim Reeder said. “We’re just opening it up and being more inclusive.”
The fair has something for everyone. There’s demonstrations at the Joslyn carriage house on such things as window and door repair and a presentation on water intrusion by Gus, the Leak Detective.
There will be music, artists, vendors, food and dessert trucks and a car show.
A trolley will ferry people from extra parking spots at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral and Duchesne High School while also sharing information about the midtown neighborhood.
Some of the large historic houses in the area will be open for viewing on a walking tour.
“It’s big, and it’s going to be fun,” Reeder said. “We hope we have a good turnout.”
The organization, which has been active for several years, found new purpose this spring with its failed attempt to save a building designed by John McDonald at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The structure was torn down, but the effort brought new volunteers, donors and attention, Reeder said.
“It helped bring us back,” he said.
Members of the group looked at what had been done in the past and explored what other cities were doing through similar organizations.
Reeder said the new name, Preserve Omaha, better represents its goal to save Omaha landmarks rather than restore them. It also incorporates its objectives of restoring, reusing and repurposing.
“It’s all about not throwing things away when you don’t need to throw them away, and being more about community,” he said. “We’re kind of taking it in all different directions.”
The community fair is a good chance to bring together diverse organizations that normally wouldn’t meet, Reeder said. He’s also hoping to grow the organization.
After Sunday's event, Preserve Omaha will hold regularly scheduled pop-up events for members at different spaces that the group thinks need attention. Each will include some type of presentation.
Go to preserveomaha.com for more information.
