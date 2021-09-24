Community rallies to help Omaha mom with terminal cancer attend daughter's volleyball game

He said it was just one of countless acts of kindness since Terri, 47, was diagnosed.

As part of the Team Hagedorn Cancer Night Thursday, raffle and basket tickets were sold to raise funds for the family. Another online effort continues to bring in money.

Roger, a driver for UPS, hasn’t been able to work since July and said his family leave time is about to run out.

“It if wasn’t for the good people of this town ... our friends and family — I’m getting Venmo donations from people I don’t even know before last night — I would have no other way to pay the bills," he said.

“It’s just incredible. It’s hard to see yourself as blessed when you are going through something like this, but we truly are, for sure.”

Poppleton said she changed her usual Cancer Night Out event from October to Thursday. Emily has played club volleyball for years and most of the parents and girls from both teams know each other well.

Poppleton didn’t want it to be a sad night for Emily, so they talked a lot about making it a joyous occasion instead.