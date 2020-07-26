Computer problems blamed for delays in release of Omaha protesters

From Saturday night into Sunday morning, 109 people were booked into the jail, and about 75% of them were connected to the protest, according to the county. The rest were booked on suspicion of a variety of infractions, from domestic violence to driving while intoxicated.

Michael Myers, the director of the jail, said that the booking process involves multiple steps and that even when things go smoothly, it's time-consuming. Jail employees have to check each person for warrants, Myers said. There are also medical screenings to be conducted.

“Even if the system is up and running, the process takes multiple steps,” he said.

The problems began about 3:30 a.m., when the computer system was taken down for routine maintenance. (Myers said the jail's computer system is routinely taken down for maintenance on Sunday mornings because that’s usually a quiet time.) After the computers were updated, some functions failed to come back online. That further delayed the process.

Myers said that to work around the computer problems, jail employees reverted to the paper process.

“Several small groups have already been released, and we continue to work as fast as possible,” he said late Sunday afternoon.