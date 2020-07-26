Computer problems said to be cause of delays in release of Omaha protesters

Computer problems at the Douglas County Corrections Center on Sunday caused employees to begin using an alternate procedure to release protesters out on bail.
"We are going back to using a paper system as a workaround," said Michael Myers, the director of the jail. "We will just have to enter the data into the computer at a later time."
Several people called The World-Herald on Sunday to say they didn't understand why it was taking so long to have their friends and family members released. Regan Johnson said her fiance, Riley Wilson, had been in custody for over 14 hours.
"He is a second-year law student at Creighton (University) and he was there as a legal observer," Johnson said. "He was wearing a neon traffic vest and had a notebook to record interactions between the police and protesters."
The protest was organized to shine a light on the "horrific slaying of our brother James Scurlock" and to "stand in solidarity with Portland" and other cities, according to a Facebook post. On May 30, bar owner Jake Gardner shot and killed 22-year-old James Scurlock during protests in the Old Market.
Cole Christensen was one of the first people arrested Saturday night, and while he was lucky to post bail quickly, there were other protesters who as of Sunday afternoon had paid their bail and were still waiting to be released.
"We're just very concerned for our friends who cannot leave even though they've done everything that has been asked of them," Christensen said.
The Omaha man said he was near the front of the protest line and was crossing the 28th and Farnam overpass when officers moved in.
"We were in sight of our vehicles. We were getting ready to disperse and leave. It was the end of our march," he said.
Christensen said he bled through his shirt while waiting in jail from injuries he sustained after projectiles were repeatedly fired by officers.
About 75 to 80 protesters were taken into custody near 28th and Farnam Streets Saturday night after Omaha police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.
Omaha Police Capt. Mark Matuza said the protest started peacefully. At about 9:15 p.m., the crowd started walking east on Farnam Street in the westbound lanes obstructing traffic. Police also were seeing Facebook posts about possible damage to be done downtown.
"It leaned toward the potential of getting violent," Matuza said.
A spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said that "numerous announcements were made to disperse" via police cruiser public address systems starting when protesters entered the traffic lanes on Farnam Street. The announcements continued throughout the evening, he said.
"The protesters were walking eastbound, against westbound traffic flow, and continuing throughout the remainder of the protest," said Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman.
Myers, who called while en route to the jail at 710 S. 17th St., said the delays were a case of unfortunate timing. The computer system at the jail is routinely taken down for maintenance on Sunday mornings, he said, because that's usually a very quiet time.
Once that maintenance work was completed, another system had unscheduled problems, he said.
"Even if the system is up and running, the process takes multiple steps," he said.
Jail employees have to check each person for warrants, Myers said. There are also medical screenings to be conducted.
"We are trying to get everyone processed as soon as possible," Myers said.
