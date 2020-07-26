Computer problems said to be cause of delays in release of Omaha protesters

Computer problems at the Douglas County Corrections Center on Sunday caused employees to begin using an alternate procedure to release protesters out on bail.

"We are going back to using a paper system as a workaround," said Michael Myers, the director of the jail. "We will just have to enter the data into the computer at a later time."

Several people called The World-Herald on Sunday to say they didn't understand why it was taking so long to have their friends and family members released. Regan Johnson said her fiance, Riley Wilson, had been in custody for over 14 hours.

"He is a second-year law student at Creighton (University) and he was there as a legal observer," Johnson said. "He was wearing a neon traffic vest and had a notebook to record interactions between the police and protesters."

The protest was organized to shine a light on the "horrific slaying of our brother James Scurlock" and to "stand in solidarity with Portland" and other cities, according to a Facebook post. On May 30, bar owner Jake Gardner shot and killed 22-year-old James Scurlock during protests in the Old Market.