Conflicting COVID test results forces Omaha couple to cancel their dream wedding

The PCR — Polymerase Chain Reaction — test involves a deep nasal swab. “The PCR test is very sensitive and can be used in people with or without symptoms,” O’Keefe said. The mucus samples are sent to a lab to be thoroughly analyzed, and it can take two or more days for results to be received.

This was the type of test the groom initially had with TestNebraska, and again with UNMC. Evaluation of the UNMC sample, the future groom said, was rushed because of his situation. The result: negative.

So there was a positive PCR test and a negative PCR test.

The on-demand antigen test, known as a rapid test, detects the presence of a specific protein on the surface of the virus. It’s best for people who display symptoms or who have had a direct exposure, according to the epidemiologist.

Alex’s third screening, with 88 MED, was a rapid test and came back negative.

If a person has symptoms, a rapid test is reasonably accurate at diagnosing cases, O’Keefe said. It’s different when a rapid test is used as a screening test. If a person is asymptomatic, a rapid test may not be sensitive enough to pick up the virus.