Construction of Omaha streetcar brings concerns of water rate hike

The Metropolitan Utilities District raised concerns to Omaha City Council members Tuesday about a potential increase in water rates due to the construction of a planned streetcar project.

Council members heard from the utilities district during a public hearing on the issuance of bonds to fund the streetcar project.

Approval of the bonds, which council members will vote on next week, would be a major step toward breaking ground on the project. It also may compel MUD to contribute up to $20 million in costs of moving or replacing water mains.

“The math doesn’t work,” said Mark Mendenhall, senior vice president and general counsel with MUD’s Board of Directors.

MUD is more than a decade into a program to replace the city’s water distribution system with costs that average over $1.9 million per mile of replacement. But water mains within the streetcar corridor are not yet required to be replaced, Mendenhall said.

“In 2016, when the streetcar was being discussed, we indicated to the city that water mains would need to be moved, to be protected, that our ability to distribute these life essential services to our customers could not be interrupted and that this would come at a cost,” Mendenhall told council members.

That cost is estimated at more than $20 million. If customers are forced to cover that cost rather than the city, MUD predicts a water rate increase up to 18% and a gas rate increase of 6%.

MUD officials are in talks with the Mayor’s Office and working toward a solution, said Tom Warren, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s chief of staff.

“We’ve had communication with MUD as well as other utilities, and it is our hope to minimize costs as much as we can through out the construction of the streetcar,” Warren said. “It is our hope through communication that we’ll be able to coordinate our efforts.”

A statement from the Mayor’s Office notes that MUD already had a planned rate increase to come.

The city proposes that MUD spend $4.9 million held in the utilities district’s reserve and the city would issue $5 million in project costs to cover replacement costs of the newer lines along the route.

The city also would issue bonds that would be repaid by MUD over an agreed upon period of time.

MUD proposes including the money for utilities relocations into the overall streetcar financing plan.

The discussion was one piece of a public hearing that lasted more than three hours and included testimony from Omaha’s current and former mayors, local developers, leaders of the Greater Omaha Chamber and members of the public.

Proponents of the project restated what has been said by project organizers from the beginning: If the streetcar system works as intended, it will not only pay for itself, but will be a major catalyst for development in the city’s urban core.

“This is an important hearing for a very important project that we believe will be transformational for the core of the city,” said Jay Noddle, a local developer and president of the Omaha Streetcar Authority.

Stothert also shared her support and called on City Council members to approve the bond issuances needed to fund the project.

“The data has been analyzed by our excellent city staff and reliable, independent firms,” Stothert said.

Since March, independent consulting firm MuniCap has worked to analyze the city’s financial plan. The group’s 344-page report was shared with City Council members Friday evening, just days before a public hearing on the issuance of bonds to pay for the streetcar project.

MuniCap’s analysis leans heavily on assumptions, including estimates of future property values, the rate of tax credits, the strength of Omaha’s economy and little change in zoning laws.

If those assumptions hold, the firm predicts that a special district along the streetcar route will see more than $600 million in tax-increment financing revenues through 2057.

Tom Rubin, a transit professional and avid streetcar opponent, raised concerns to council members on the MuniCap findings. Rubin is pessimistic that the amount of development predicted by MuniCap will come to be.

“The TIF revenue just may not be there when you need it,” Rubin said.

Proponents of the project, including Noddle and longtime planning professional Steve Jensen, point to similar projects in other cities that have prompted their own development.

“This modern streetcar effort is truly an economic development effort,” Noddle said.

Approval of bonds comes with the pressure to move not only the streetcar project forward, but a Mutual of Omaha skyscraper as well. Mutual’s tower will be built in place of the downtown W. Dale Clark Library, which was recently demolished.

The streetcar line will travel along Farnam and Harney Streets from 42nd Street to 10th Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets. A route concept approved in September added a stretch of Eighth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Farnam Street, to the route.

Having the streetcar run by Mutual’s current midtown campus enhances the property’s redevelopment value, helping defray the cost of building the new $600 million high-rise.

A redevelopment agreement between Mutual and the city officially tied the two projects together. The city agreed to “in good faith” pursue the development of a streetcar system.