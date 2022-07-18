Continued high heat forecast for Omaha through July

Dry, hot weather is forecast through the end of the coming week and is expected to continue through the end of the month.

“I’m hoping everyone, especially the people who work outdoors, will be drinking plenty of fluids and staying in the shade as much as possible,” Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Remember, too, to check on those that may not have air conditioning, especially the elderly.”

Kern said residents of the Omaha area can expect a high of 92 degrees on Monday with a heat index — how hot it feels outside — in the upper 90s. The heat index on Tuesday is expected to be above 100.

“The humidity factor plays a big role in how uncomfortable it will get,” she said. “There could be heat advisories (issued).”

A weak frontal boundary will move through the area Tuesday night, bringing with it slightly lower temperatures for Wednesday, Kern said. But temperatures will still remain well above normal in the lower to mid-90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The forecast calls for the temperature to soar to near 100 degrees on Friday, she said, with the heat index about 103 to 105. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

“The (forecast) outlooks are showing high heat for the rest of July,” Kern said. “There will be a few chances for precipitation, but the outlook shows higher chances for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.”

Residents without air conditioning can turn to two cooling centers provided by the Salvation Army, spokesman Todd Andrews said Sunday. Cooling centers offer air-conditioned spaces and cold bottled water during their operating hours.

The Kroc Center at 2825 Y St. will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The North Corps Community Center at 2424 Pratt St. will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army is also distributing fans free of charge throughout the summer. The fans are available at the Salvation Army Burrows Center in Benson, 6101 Northwest Radial.

Anyone in need is eligible to receive a fan, but preference will be given to disabled people and seniors. To receive a fan, bring a photo ID, Social Security card or birth certificate and proof of address within the past 30 days to the Burrows Center. For more information, call 402-898-5860.