 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Controlled burn at DeSoto blows smoke, ash to Omaha area

  • Updated
  • 0

Wind carried smoke and ash from a controlled burn at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in Iowa into the Omaha metro area Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents from Ralston to Benson reported thick smoke and falling ash beginning late Friday morning. By the evening, a haze lingered over the downtown area.

The smoke came from a prescribed burn at the refuge about 30 miles north of downtown Omaha. Prescribed or controlled wildfires are a common land management technique used to clear old brush and prevent unexpected fires. 

Smoke plumes appeared to be thinning as of 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

desoto.JPG (copy)

The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is roughly 30 miles north of downtown Omaha.
0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea to drop most COVID rules as Omicron wave ebbs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert